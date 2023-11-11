$1.17 million given to University of Arkansas for incubator expansion

JONESBORO, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) - The U.S. Economic Development Administration is giving $1.17 million to the University of Arkansas to expand a business incubator statewide.

According to our content partner Talk Business and Politics, on Thursday, Nov. 9, the Department of Commerce announced that UA is one in 60 recipients of the grant Build to Scale.

The federal grant is to support the Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program, an organization focused on helping outdoor recreation startups.

“The EDA grant is important proof of concept that a sector-specific approach to business development can attract follow-on funding from the federal government and expand across the state,” said OEI Executive Director Sarah Goforth. “We are thrilled to take what we have learned through GORP and extend it statewide, in partnership with universities and other organizations in those regions.”

The new grant project will enable GORP to bring business development workshops, industry events, and experienced mentors to entrepreneurs across the Natural State.

GORP plans to focus on communities within the range of four state parks that were recently designated as economic Opportunity Zones.

Thos Opportunity Zones consist of Queen Wilhelmina State Park in Mena, Petit Jean State Park in Morrilton, Pinnacle Mountain State Park in Roland and Delta Heritage Trail State Park in West Helena.

“It’s not going to be a perfect copy and paste,” said former retail executive and entrepreneur Phil Shellhammer, who has led GORP since 2021. “The program might not be the exact same length. The funding mechanism will be different. But the majority of the program, we’re trying to keep as consistent as possible.”

While the project is expected to start in January, the business incubators for the areas won’t begin then.

Shellhammer said they will be designated to meet the needs of each focus area.

“People associate outdoor recreation with fun — and it is that,” Shellhammer said. “But as an industry, it also makes up 2% of Arkansas’ GDP and creates more than 40,000 jobs. This grant and the generous match from the state of Arkansas will allow us to double-down on that strength, bringing high-paying jobs, visibility and tourism dollars to the state, which will have a big ripple effect on families and communities.”

For more information, you can visit TBP’s website.

