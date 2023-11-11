Arkansas among most affordable states to have a baby, study shows

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas is considered one of the most affordable states to have a baby.

According to a study conducted by the diaper company VeryVery, it costs $15,748 to have a baby in Arkansas, making it the 49th most expensive state in the nation.

The study found the cost for the most expensive state to have a baby was $31, 273, with the cheapest state costing $15,228.

Some of the most expensive states to have a baby were found to be Alaska, Connecticut, New York, and California.

