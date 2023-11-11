Arkansas Attorney General hosts run to honor veterans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin honored veterans for their service to the nation by hosting a two-mile walk and run.

The event was held Friday, Nov. 10 at the Sturgis Plaza in Riverfront Park.

According to content partner KARK, Griffin invited the community to come and show appreciation to those who served, reflecting on their courage and sacrifice.

“The debt of gratitude we owe our veterans is immeasurable,” he said.

