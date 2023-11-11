Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas Attorney General hosts run to honor veterans

According to content partner KARK, Griffin invited the community to come and show appreciation...
According to content partner KARK, Griffin invited the community to come and show appreciation to those who served, reflecting on their courage and sacrifice.(KARK)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin honored veterans for their service to the nation by hosting a two-mile walk and run.

The event was held Friday, Nov. 10 at the Sturgis Plaza in Riverfront Park.

According to content partner KARK, Griffin invited the community to come and show appreciation to those who served, reflecting on their courage and sacrifice.

“The debt of gratitude we owe our veterans is immeasurable,” he said.

You can read more on KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police have identified a motorcyclist killed Thursday afternoon in a...
ASP identifies motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office released asked Arkansas State Police to investigate an...
Man pleads guilty to deadly house fire
Stock photo
Police identify body found near Highland Drive
On Thursday, Nov. 9, Crimestoppers of Jonesboro said it is offering a $1,000 reward for...
Reward issued for Jonesboro man missing for two years

Latest News

A ribbon cutting was held Friday, Nov. 10 for the Sikeston Honors Veterans banner project. Each...
Ribbon cutting held for Sikeston Honors Veterans banner project ahead of Veterans Day
Kailer McGinnis laughing while spending time with his family.
Community comes together to support a newborn with rare condition
One soldier saluting the flag during the national anthem at the ceremony in Harrisburg.
Ceremony to honor those who fought for our country
Each Friday at 11:30 a.m. Good Morning Region 8 Anchor Chase Gage previews weekend happenings...
K8 Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage 11/10-12