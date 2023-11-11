Arkansas Christmas tree farm continues to serve community despite tough season

ROMANCE, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Mother Nature has made it difficult for one Arkansas Christmas tree farm, as it has lost several trees during the year.

According to content partner KARK, the owner of Romance Christmas Tree Farms, Michelle Walker, said they had a big financial toll due to the unexpected loss thanks to the ice storm and summer drought.

“The negative temps got the trees down and then having the really high temps with no rain did a bunch of them in,” she said. “We lost around 600 trees.”

Walker explained they expect to order twice the number of trees they usually order every year to meet demand next year.

You can read more about this story on KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.