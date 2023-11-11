Barnes & Noble opening date delayed

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The opening date of the Barnes & Noble store in Jonesboro has been pushed back.

Originally expected to open in November, the store is now set to open in early 2024, according to a social media post.

The exact date and information about job openings are expected to be released as the store gets closer to opening.

The store will be located at the Uptown at Crossroads, 2300 E. Highland Dr. It will be in the former Pier 1 Imports next to Office Max.

Before it was destroyed in the March 2020 tornado, Barnes & Noble was one of several stores located at the Turtle Creek Mall.

