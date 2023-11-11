Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

‘He had the biggest smile’: High school athletic trainer dies in crash heading home after game

Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school...
Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school officials said.(Sheffield High School)
By Javon Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - An Alabama high school athletic trainer died in a crash while on his way home from a basketball game earlier this week.

According to school officials, Jason McGee, a Sheffield High School athletic trainer, was killed Thursday evening in Luka, Mississippi.

McGee was reportedly traveling home from a varsity basketball game that night when the collision occurred.

“He had the biggest smile and the loudest laugh. We will all miss that terribly,” said Sheffield High School Athletic Director David Hufstedler.

McGee served as an athletic trainer for 16 years. The school administration said he was dedicated to all students regardless of what sport they played.

“The students knew he cared about them, and everyone loved him. I’m so very sorry that his family is going through this horrific tragedy along with our Sheffield City Schools family. He was well loved,” Hufstedler said.

Mississippi police said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police have identified a motorcyclist killed Thursday afternoon in a...
ASP identifies motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office released asked Arkansas State Police to investigate an...
Man pleads guilty to deadly house fire
Stock photo
Police identify body found near Highland Drive
On Thursday, Nov. 9, Crimestoppers of Jonesboro said it is offering a $1,000 reward for...
Reward issued for Jonesboro man missing for two years

Latest News

The opening date of the Barnes & Noble store in Jonesboro has been pushed back.
Barnes & Noble opening date delayed
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme
This November, the American Red Cross is encouraging people to add a new tradition as the...
Red Cross encourages people to give blood, celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the film “Elf”
SAG-AFTRA signage is seen on the side of the offices in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023....
Hollywood actors union board approves strike-ending deal as leaders tout money gains and AI rights