Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Jelly Roll to perform concert for inmates at county jail in Michigan

Jelly Roll is scheduled to perform a concert in Michigan next month at the Genesee County Jail. (Source: WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Jelly Roll is scheduled to perform a concert for inmates at the Genesee County Jail next month.

According to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, the concert will be held on Dec. 5.

The sheriff said the show got scheduled after he sent the singer a video about putting together a concert at the county jail.

Swanson started an education program called IGNITE for county inmates in 2020. He said the program is in place to help reverse the cycle of generational incarceration through education.

The “Son of a Sinner” singer spent time in jail himself. Billboard reports he was arrested at 16 for aggravated robbery and charged as an adult.

“They were talking about giving me more time than I’d been alive,” Billboard quoted the singer in an interview. “I’ve never had anything in life that urged me at the moment to know that I had to do something different.”

He was later transferred from the violent offenders’ unit to the education unit where he reportedly studied for his GED and passed the test on his first attempt.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police have identified a motorcyclist killed Thursday afternoon in a...
ASP identifies motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office released asked Arkansas State Police to investigate an...
Man pleads guilty to deadly house fire
Stock photo
Police identify body found near Highland Drive
On Thursday, Nov. 9, Crimestoppers of Jonesboro said it is offering a $1,000 reward for...
Reward issued for Jonesboro man missing for two years

Latest News

According to content partner KARK, Griffin invited the community to come and show appreciation...
Arkansas Attorney General hosts run to honor veterans
Paramount releases new show on legendary Arkansas Black lawman Bass Reeves
Paramount releases new show depicting legendary Arkansas lawman
According to content partner KARK, the owner of Romance Christmas Tree Farms, Michelle Walker,...
Arkansas Christmas tree farm continues to serve community despite tough season
Arkansas is considered one of the most affordable states to have a baby.
Arkansas among most affordable states to have a baby, study shows
Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County.
Flock at Arkansas poultry farm with bird flu depopulated