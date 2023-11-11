Jonesboro welcomes new police officers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department welcomes its newest recruits.

According to a Facebook post by the Jonesboro Police Department, Patrolman Del Bagwell and Patrolman Shane Williams are recent graduates from Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Training Academy’s Class 2023B.

JPD said the two officers will begin patrolling the streets this weekend.

