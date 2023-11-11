Paramount releases new show depicting legendary Arkansas lawman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - Paramount has just released a new television series based on a legendary Arkansan.

According to our content partner KATV, the new show is based on the true story of a legendary Arkansas Wild West lawman Bass Reeves.

Reeves was one of the first Black U.S. Marshals and, by some accounts, an inspiration for the Lone Ranger.

Born into slavery in Arkansas, Reeves escaped and lived with a Native American tribe for years in what is now Oklahoma.

Reeves returned to Arkansas in 1875 where he was recruited among 200 men as Deputy U.S. Marshal.

Reeves quickly showed his skill and talent, making him one of the most effective Deputy Marshals. It said he arrested as many as 3,000 during his career.

Different historical claims also suggest Reeves killed anywhere from 11 to 14 outlaws in his career.

However, the story of Bass Reeves seemed to quiet down over the years.

“The unfortunate thing is that, after 1910, after Bass passes away, and you start to see the rest of Western history start to get written,” said David Kennedy, curator at the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. “Bass disappears for about half a century from American memory, outside of some small pockets of historians and small pockets of the Black community in Muskogee or within Fort Smith.”

The series was released on Nov. 5 and is available on Paramount+.

For more information, you can visit KATV’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.