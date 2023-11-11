Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Paramount releases new show depicting legendary Arkansas lawman

Paramount releases new show on legendary Arkansas Black lawman Bass Reeves
Paramount releases new show on legendary Arkansas Black lawman Bass Reeves(Paramount+)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - Paramount has just released a new television series based on a legendary Arkansan.

According to our content partner KATV, the new show is based on the true story of a legendary Arkansas Wild West lawman Bass Reeves.

Reeves was one of the first Black U.S. Marshals and, by some accounts, an inspiration for the Lone Ranger.

Born into slavery in Arkansas, Reeves escaped and lived with a Native American tribe for years in what is now Oklahoma.

Reeves returned to Arkansas in 1875 where he was recruited among 200 men as Deputy U.S. Marshal.

Reeves quickly showed his skill and talent, making him one of the most effective Deputy Marshals. It said he arrested as many as 3,000 during his career.

Different historical claims also suggest Reeves killed anywhere from 11 to 14 outlaws in his career.

However, the story of Bass Reeves seemed to quiet down over the years.

“The unfortunate thing is that, after 1910, after Bass passes away, and you start to see the rest of Western history start to get written,” said David Kennedy, curator at the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. “Bass disappears for about half a century from American memory, outside of some small pockets of historians and small pockets of the Black community in Muskogee or within Fort Smith.”

The series was released on Nov. 5 and is available on Paramount+.

For more information, you can visit KATV’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police have identified a motorcyclist killed Thursday afternoon in a...
ASP identifies motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office released asked Arkansas State Police to investigate an...
Man pleads guilty to deadly house fire
Stock photo
Police identify body found near Highland Drive
On Thursday, Nov. 9, Crimestoppers of Jonesboro said it is offering a $1,000 reward for...
Reward issued for Jonesboro man missing for two years

Latest News

According to content partner KARK, Griffin invited the community to come and show appreciation...
Arkansas Attorney General hosts run to honor veterans
According to content partner KARK, the owner of Romance Christmas Tree Farms, Michelle Walker,...
Arkansas Christmas tree farm continues to serve community despite tough season
Arkansas is considered one of the most affordable states to have a baby.
Arkansas among most affordable states to have a baby, study shows
Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County.
Flock at Arkansas poultry farm with bird flu depopulated