Red Cross encourages people to give blood, celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the film “Elf”

This November, the American Red Cross is encouraging people to add a new tradition as the...
This November, the American Red Cross is encouraging people to add a new tradition as the holiday season begins: Spread cheer with a blood donation.(Elf)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (Edited News Release/KAIT) - For many, watching the classic holiday movie “Elf” has been a heartwarming tradition for 20 years.

This November, the American Red Cross is encouraging people to add a new tradition as the holiday season begins: Spread cheer with a blood donation.

Donations are critical to the blood supply as the holiday season draws near – a time when blood donations often decline. Donors of all blood types are urged to give, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets.

To celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the film “Elf,” and create holiday cheer, all who come to give Nov. 10-30 will receive an exclusive pair of “Elf” + Red Cross socks, while supplies last. For more details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Elf.

Those wishing to help patients receive lifesaving transfusions can book a blood donation appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 10-30:

Clay County

Piggott

  • 11/20/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Methodist Church, 188 North 3rd Avenue

Craighead County

Jonesboro

  • 11/22/2023: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross Jonesboro, 2416 South Madison Street
  • 11/30/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Central Baptist Church, 3707 Harrisburg Road

Cross County

Wynne

  • 11/10/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Wynne High School, 1430 Falls Blvd

Greene County

Paragould

  • 11/16/2023: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Community Center, 3404 Linwood Drive
  • 11/21/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Browns Chapel Baptist Church, 3800 S. Rockingchair Road

Jackson County

Newport

  • 11/22/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Highway 367 North

Mississippi County

Manila

  • 11/13/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Manila High School, 600 Olympia Ave

Osceola

  • 11/20/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2900 West Keiser Avenue

Poinsett County

Harrisburg

  • 11/28/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Harrisburg Community Center, 203 West South

Lepanto

  • 11/16/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., East Poinsett High School, 502 McClellan

Trumann

  • 11/29/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Trumann High School, 1620 W Main Street

Randolph County

Pocahontas

  • 11/30/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sutton Free Will Baptist Church, 5421 US- 62

Sharp County

Hardy

  • 11/17/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Highland High School, 1 Rebel Circle

