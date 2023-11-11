Trial date moved man for man charged in fatal shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge has moved the trial date for a man arrested in a 2022 deadly shooting.

Jataylon Mclellan Jones was arrested on Nov. 4, 2022, in connection to the shooting death of Diamond Kyriek McDuffy.

The shooting happened on Nov. 3, 2022, in the 200 block of West Forrest Street in Jonesboro.

Online court records show that Jonesboro was charged with first-degree murder and possession of firearms by certain persons.

On Nov. 8, 2023, the Jones’ attorney filed an order of continuance.

A motion and plea date was rescheduled for Feb. 21 and 23 of 2024 with a jury trial/pretrial hearing beginning March 4 through 14.

