1 woman, 2 men killed after vehicle with bullet holes hit pole near casino in Tunica Co., deputies say

By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) - One woman and two men are dead after Tunica Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered them in a car that had struck a pole on Casino Center Drive in n Robinsonville Mississippi, on Friday night, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to a call at 9:24 p.m. that a vehicle had run off the road and was possibly on fire on Casino Center Drive in Robinsonville.

Deputies made it to the scene at 9:26 p.m. and noticed that the vehicle had hit a pole.

They also discovered that the vehicle had several bullet holes. Tunica County Sheriff’s Office then initiated an investigation.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol Crime Scene Unit, a State Investigator from the MS Bureau of Investigation, along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.

Going forward, ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) is also being requested to assist with the investigation as evidence and information is developed surrounding the use of firearms in this shooting.

The three victims were identified by law enforcement:

  • Deshun Montarrio Isabell, 24 years old, of Tunica, MS
  • Steven Dewayne Burts, 23 years old, of Dundee, MS
  • Tednequa Tenice Moore, 25 years old, of Robinsonville, MS

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who has information about these homicides to please notify the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363- 1411 or Tunica County CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400.

