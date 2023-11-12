2 Harding moves to 11-0 and clinches GAC title

A dominant first half set up No. 2 Harding for an historic afternoon at Thone Stadium.

Harding shutout Arkansas Tech 56-0 to conclude its regular season at 11-0. The Bisons won their third outright Great American Conference championship (also 2016 and 2021) and await word from the NCAA on its Division II Playoff path. Harding was the No. 1 seed in Super Region 3 in the most recent rankings. The NCAA will announce the playoff Sunday at 5 p.m.

It was Harding’s fourth shutout of the season, the first time ever that the Bisons had four shutouts in the same season. Harding tied a school record with -27 rushing allowed.

Harding scored touchdowns all kinds of ways in the first half—an interception return, three rushing touchdowns, a punt return, and a 44-yard pass on the final play of the first half. The Bisons led 42-0 at the break.

After punting on its first possession, Harding took the lead when senior Zach Strickland stepped in front of a pass and returned it 25-yards for a TD.

Harding scored rushing TDs on its next three drives, the third of which came after a Braden Jay blocked punt set up the Bisons at the Tech 15-yard line. Chauncey Martin scored Harding’s first rushing TD from 9 yards out, with Cole Keylon adding scores from 7 yards and 4 yards. Harding led 28-0 with 5:31 left in the second quarter.

Ty Dugger hauled in a Tech punt at the 36-yard line later in the second quarter and returned it 64 yards for a TD, giving Harding a 35-0 lead with 2:38 left.

Harding forced a punt on Tech’s next possession, and Keylon hit Jay with a 44-yard TD pass over the middle with no time left in the half.

Jhalen Spicer added a 3-yard TD run in the third quarter to make it 49-0, and Andrew Miller’s 4-yard TD in the fourth quarter ended the scoring.

