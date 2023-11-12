Arkansas State football’s late rally falls short at South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football had multiple opportunities to climb back in the game late, but the early struggles offensively proved to be too much to overcome as the Red Wolves fell at South Alabama 21-14 at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

A-State scored 3 points in 2 red zone trips. The team was 3-16 on 3rd and 4th downs.

“Five times we had the ball at the 50 or going into their territory, and we came away with 0 points,” head coach Butch Jones said after the game. “I thought we played extremely well on defense to win the football game, but again we didn’t make critical plays in critical junctures.”

Despite the offensive struggles, the Red Wolves were never out of the game, trailing as much as 21-6 in the fourth quarter. The defense had eight tackles for a loss, forced 4 South Alabama 3 & outs, and limited Carter Bradley in his first game back from injury to 145 passing yards.

“Overall, decent game but still was leaving stuff out there defensively, obviously they had 21 points, that’s too much,” linebacker Charles Willekes said.

The Red Wolves struck first in the first quarter. After forcing a Jaguars 3 & out on the first drive of the game, the offense had three first down runs by Ja’Quez Cross, but the drive stalled and Dominic Zvada put A-State up 3-0.

But the Jags took their first and only lead just two minutes after that. La’Damian Webb picked up 73 of his 160 yards on two plays, capping off a four-play drive with a 13-yard score.

The Jaguars would add another TD with seven seconds before the half to make it 14-3. Bradley connected with Jamaal Pritchett for a 20-yard touchdown, a play preceded by South Alabama converting a fake punt.

Even with the offensive struggles, the Red Wolves made it close late. After the Jags went up 21-6, Trevian Thomas forced a fumble and A-State took over with 5:54 remaining. A 46-yard touchdown pass from Jaylen Raynor to Jeff Foreman on 4th & 8 made it 21-14 with 3:39 to play.

Raynor, the true freshman, dealt with pressure all night from the Sun Belt’s top-graded pass rush according to Pro Football Focus. He was sacked four times and the Jaguar defense tallied 11 tackles for a loss.

A-State’s defense got a stop on 3rd & 2 on the ensuing South Alabama drive, but a running into the kicker penalty on the punt gave the Jags the first down and prevented the A-State offense from getting a chance to tie or win the game.

“We had 2 catastrophic things happen on our punt return team, in terms of the fake and then obviously the end of the game situation where we’re just trying to make a play,” Jones said. “We have a lot of freshmen playing on special teams and they’ve got to understand it’s all about being in the moment...”

Arkansas State will have two more chances to become Bowl eligible, starting next Saturday when Texas State rolls into Jonesboro for the final regular season game at Centennial Bank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:00 on ESPN+.

“You got two more opportunities, want to win out the rest of the season, and that was the message is don’t feel sorry for yourself, we get home and get back to work,” Willekes said.

“And again, pissed that we didn’t win the football game obviously, but also proud of our players with the competitive grit and how far we’ve come in a short period of time,” Jones added. “But now we need to start winning games like this to continue to move forward.”

