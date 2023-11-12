Arkansas State women’s bowling finishes 5th at Ladyjack Classic

Closing out its fall schedule, the Arkansas State women’s bowling team finished fifth among 16 teams at the Ladyjack Classic Sunday.

A-State (29-10), ranked second in the NTCA top-25, went 1-2 in Baker best-of-seven matches Sunday against No. 1 Vanderbilt, No. 6 Youngstown State and No. 5 Stephen F. Austin. The Red Wolves close out the fall with a 15-10 mark against ranked opponents.

Entering bracket play fourth, A-State faced No. 1 Vanderbilt in the first Baker best-of-seven match of the day. The Red Wolves dropped games one (215-186) and two (211-181), but took game three 242-191. After Vanderbilt won game three (243-226), A-State edged the Commodores 238-236 to force game six. Vanderbilt came out on top in game six by seven pins, 191-184, to clinch the match.

The Red Wolves met Youngstown State next and the series went to seven games with the Penguins coming out on top. Youngstown State took an early lead with 273-192 and 270-156 wins, but the Red Wolves took the next three games, 289-171, 224-183 and 182-165, to lead 3-2. Youngstown State forced game seven with a 257-191 margin in game six and took game seven by nine pins, 246-237.

A-State closed out the event with the fifth-place matchup against host Stephen F. Austin. The Red Wolves took game one, 223-201, but the SFA evened the match with a two-pin margin, 248-246, in game two. A-State won game three 214-179, but SFA again tied the match with a 230-202 margin in game four. The Red Wolves closed out a win with 235-221 and 207-183 wins to be victorious in six games.

The Red Wolves begin the spring slate Jan. 19-21 in Deptford, N.J., at the Northeast Classic. Following the Prairie View Invitational Jan. 26-28, A-State hosts the annual Mid-Winter Invitational Feb. 16-18.

