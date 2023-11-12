Football Friday Night
Class hosts Community Mental Health day event

One class at Arkansas State University decided to reach out and put together an event to help...

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Stress is something everyone struggles with.

One class at Arkansas State University decided to reach out and put together an event to help people calm their nerves.

The Play Therapy class at A-State put together a Community Mental Health Day event where people had a plethora of activities to choose from, from cuddling with cats to coloring.

Dr. Savannah Cormier, an Arkansas State assistant professor, said taking care of others is just as important as self-care.

“With the pandemic and then everything that’s going on in the world, it’s really hard to do self-care by yourself and so we’re trying to switch it to more community care perspective,” Cormier explained.

Cormier added they are using this event as research to coordinate for next year’s event.

