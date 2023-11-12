Conversations through coffee

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many took advantage of the cool temperatures to stop by the Glass Factory for the Brewing Hope Coffee Festival.

Several local coffee vendors set up shop and give out samples to people.

While everyone was there for fun with coffee, Megan Brown with Hope Found said this event was to bring awareness to human trafficking.

“Our mission is to end human trafficking by creating awareness and educating communities and coordinating services for victims and survivors,” Brown said. “Here, they get to learn about human trafficking as well as have a fun time in a cool, unique event.”

The event lasted until 1:00 p.m. and featured live music from Cory Jackson.

