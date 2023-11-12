Police respond to apartment shooting

Football Friday Night
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for two people after shots were fired at an apartment complex.

According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, several calls came in around 7 p.m. about two people were firing rounds at the Links Apartments on Links Drive.

She said there were no victims or damage reported.

Anyone with information should call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5551.

This is a developing story and we will update this when we have more information.

