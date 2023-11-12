Sheriff: Homicide investigation opened after grandfather finds son and grandson dead

WIRTH, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies are investigating the death of a man and his son in Sharp County.

Sheriff Shane Russell told K8 News deputies responded to Banks Road in the Wirth area on Sunday morning to report two deceased individuals.

A 911 call came in around 11:05 stating a grandfather had found his son and grandson possibly deceased inside their hunting cabin.

Officials arrived on the scene and found the two men to be non-responsive.

The county coroner’s office will transport both victims to the Arkansas State Crime Lab where a cause of death will be revealed.

Identities of the men will not be released until a next of kin has been notified.

No arrests have been made in connection to the deaths.

K8 News will continue to follow this story for updates as they become available.

