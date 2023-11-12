Shoppers getting holiday shopping done early

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With holiday shopping just around the corner, some took to doing it a bit early.

The Judd Hill Farmers Market held its first Post-Season Market event on Saturday, Nov.11.

People got to come out and buy all locally made items from paintings to produce to jelly and jams.

For anyone holding off until after Thanksgiving to start shopping, they added they plan on having a post-Thanksgiving shopping event on Dec. 9.

