Shoppers getting holiday shopping done early

With holiday shopping just around the corner, some took to doing a bit early.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With holiday shopping just around the corner, some took to doing it a bit early.

The Judd Hill Farmers Market held its first Post-Season Market event on Saturday, Nov.11.

People got to come out and buy all locally made items from paintings to produce to jelly and jams.

For anyone holding off until after Thanksgiving to start shopping, they added they plan on having a post-Thanksgiving shopping event on Dec. 9.

