Son hosts 5k to honor father

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One Craighead man put together an event to help honor his father, but also help others.

Many came out to Snider Performance + Spine for a 5K Saturday morning.

They started at the Chiropractor’s office and ran through the Marshall Estates on Matthews Avenue.

Andy Snider with Snider Performance + Spine said while this run was to honor his dad, it was also to raise money for Angel Flight, a non-profit organization that helps transport people in times of need.

Snider had a personal connection when choosing Angel Flights as they helped move his father when he needed treatment.

“We wanted to recognize somebody that we’ve used. Somebody that we know benefits other people and we wanted to help out as much as we could,” Snider said.

Over 60 people participated in the event.

Snider said you can still donate to the organization by visiting their website.

