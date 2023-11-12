Taryn Todd drops 31 pts but Arkansas State falls at Bowling Green
Taryn Todd led three players in double figures with 31 points, but the Arkansas State men’s basketball team dropped a hard-fought 81-75 decision at Bowling Green on Saturday inside the Stroh Center.
A-State (0-2) battled back from a pair of double-digit deficits, but the Falcons (2-0) hit four free throws at the end to seal the win in the MAC-SBC Challenge contest. The Red Wolves shot 49.2 percent on 32-of-65 from the field, while BGSU shot an even 50 percent (30-60) and 75 percent at the free-throw line (15-20).
Todd, who hit 14 of his 27 field-goal attempts, added five rebounds and seven assists with no turnovers to his line to become the first A-State player with a 30-5-5 performance since 2014. Dyondre Dominguez recorded his second career double-double with 11 points and 10 boards while Freddy Hicks scored 12 points.
Derrian Ford scored eight points off the bench and tied Hicks with a team-high two 3-point makes, while grabbing six rebounds. The Scarlet and Black outscored Bowling Green in the paint 50-46 while blocking six shots – two by Dominguez.
The Falcons surged ahead to an early 15-3 lead – their largest lead of the first half – following a trey by DaJion Humphrey at the 13:55 mark. Humphrey scored 22 points, while Marcus Hill added a team-high 26 points.
A-State then clawed back over a five-minute stretch with a 13-0 run, taking a 31-30 lead on a layup by Todd – two of his 12 first-half points. Hill hit a pair of shots within the final minute to give Bowling Green a 34-31 halftime edge.
Bowling Green expanded its lead to 47-41 out of intermission, but the Red Wolves battled back to lead 53-52 on a Todd layup. A 10-0 run then moved the Falcons back ahead 62-53.
A-State rallied back from an 11-point deficit and trailed by three after a Dominguez trey. Hill scored on a layup to make it 76-69, but a Hicks 3-point play trimmed the margin back to four with 43 seconds remaining.
With 19 seconds left, Avery Felts knocked down a corner three to make it a 2-point affair, and then the Falcons converted four free throw attempts late.
NEXT UP
A-State returns home for its home opener on Tuesday, Nov. 14, hosting Alcorn State. Tip-off against the Braves is slated for 7 p.m. inside First National Bank Arena. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and can be heard across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 KFIN in Jonesboro. Audio can also be heard on the A-State Athletics mobile app.
