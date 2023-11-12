Williams Baptist women’s basketball beats Crowley’s Ridge, starts season 3-0

The Williams Baptist University women’s basketball team defeated Crowley’s Ridge College 108-78 on Saturday afternoon at the Southerland-Mabee Center.

Carmen Taylor led the Lady Eagles with 30 points on 13-for-21 shooting and 3-for-6 beyond the arc. Taylor Hooten and Kaylee Clark also had big games, with Hooten scoring 21 on 7-for-14 and 5-for-9 from three, and Clark scoring 20 on 6-for-17 from the field and 3-for-7 from three.

Charmen Taylor and Monica Horne also recorded double-doubles for the Lady Eagles. Taylor had 12 points to go with 10 boards, and Horne had 10 points with 11 boards.

WBU started the game hot with a 7-0 run off of two Carmen Taylor layups and a Kaylee Clark layup that forced a 30-second timeout from Crowley’s Ridge. The Eagles would continue the momentum into the end of the first quarter up 29-14.

Crowley’s Ridge cut the lead to six halfway through the 3rd quarter after two Reigiana Ward three-pointers, but Taylor Hooten matched her with two big shots of her own. A Kaylee Clark three would put the Lady Eagles up by 21 at the end of the 3rd.

The Eagles eclipsed 100 points for the second straight game following a Carmen Taylor layup. WBU would go up by 30 points on a Kiri Stevenson layup late in the fourth to seal a victory at home.

The win marks the first time the Lady Eagles have started the season 3-0 since the 2019-20 season.

