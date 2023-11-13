A-State announces promotions for Arkansas women’s hoops & Texas State football matchups
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a big weekend of sports on the Arkansas State campus.
The Red Wolves announced Fan Appreciation promotions for Friday’s women’s basketball matchup vs. Arkansas along with Saturday’s football matchup vs. Texas State.
Friday 7:00pm: Arkansas State women’s basketball vs. Arkansas (First National Bank Arena)
- Ticket can be redeemed for ticket for Saturday’s Red Wolves football game
Saturday 2:00pm: Arkansas State football vs. Texas State (Centennial Bank Stadium)
- Four tickets plus parking for $40
- First 1,000 fans receive a Demario Davis bobblehead
