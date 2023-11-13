A-State announces promotions for Arkansas women’s hoops & Texas State football matchups

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a big weekend of sports on the Arkansas State campus.

The Red Wolves announced Fan Appreciation promotions for Friday’s women’s basketball matchup vs. Arkansas along with Saturday’s football matchup vs. Texas State.

A couple of notes for Fan Appreciation Day:

- Your ticket to Friday night's @AStateWB home game can be redeemed for a ticket to Saturday's @AStateFB home game.



- You can also get football 4 tickets PLUS parking for just $40. Click here: https://t.co/84aXs9ND83 #WolvesUp pic.twitter.com/TVb1t8xUnc — Arkansas State Red Wolves Athletics (@AStateRedWolves) November 13, 2023

Friday 7:00pm: Arkansas State women’s basketball vs. Arkansas (First National Bank Arena)

- Ticket can be redeemed for ticket for Saturday’s Red Wolves football game

Saturday 2:00pm: Arkansas State football vs. Texas State (Centennial Bank Stadium)

- Four tickets plus parking for $40

- First 1,000 fans receive a Demario Davis bobblehead

