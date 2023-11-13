Alzheimer’s Association offering tips to caregivers planning for the holidays

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We all know someone who has been affected by memory loss from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

With the holiday season just days away, the Alzheimer’s Association of Arkansas is releasing some tips to ensure caregivers have as much information as they need to prepare for the holidays.

The organization said it’s always a good idea to give safe gift ideas to those planning to give a gift to a loved one with memory loss.

Another good idea is planning your celebrations ahead of time.

“Part of that planning ahead is alerting your family and friends to what is going on with the person you’re caring for with dementia. Maybe that is a behavior. Especially if you’re family and friends have not seen your person with dementia for a long time,” Arkansas Alzheimer’s Association Program Director Jill Thompson said.

The organization explained even with an extensive plan it understands it can still be difficult trying to care for your loved one around the holidays.

“When you’re caring for someone with dementia, there is just an added level of stress, but especially during the holidays as we’re planning ahead,” Thompson added.

The Alzheimer’s Association will host an informational Zoom meeting regarding the topic on Nov. 16.

For more information on how to register, visit the organization’s website.

