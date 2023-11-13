Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

ASP investigates officer-involved shooting

According to a news release, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were called...
According to a news release, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Jim Hall Road at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12 in regards to a domestic disturbance.(Canva)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Praire Grove.

According to a news release, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Jim Hall Road at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12 in regards to a domestic disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they encountered 46-year-old Ismael Fernandez.

The news release said the deputies shot at Fernandez after he reportedly pointed a handgun at them.

Deputies arrived and approached the home when they encountered 46-year-old Ismael Fernandez.

Fernandez was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center to be treated.

The deputies were not injured in the incident.

The news release said both deputies have been placed on administrative leave pending an internal review by the sheriff’s office.

The prosecuting attorney is expected to review the case to determine whether the use of deadly force by the deputies was consistent with Arkansas law.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton says she declined to perform at the Super Bowl because she didn’t think she was ‘big enough’ to do it
According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, several calls came in around 7 p.m....
Police respond to apartment shooting
Sheriff Shane Russell told K8 News deputies responded to Banks Road in the Wirth area on Sunday...
Sheriff: Death investigation opened after grandfather finds son and grandson dead
The opening date of the Barnes & Noble store in Jonesboro has been pushed back.
Barnes & Noble opening date delayed
Paramount releases new show on legendary Arkansas Black lawman Bass Reeves
Paramount releases new show depicting legendary Arkansas lawman

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin waits for the arrival of Croatian Defense Minister Mario...
5 US service members killed in military helicopter crash over the Mediterranean
Sheriff Shane Russell told K8 News deputies responded to Banks Road in the Wirth area on Sunday...
Sheriff: Death investigation opened after grandfather finds son and grandson dead
Red Wolves in 90: Coaches Show preview, Men's & Women's Hoops home this week
Fastbreak alums Jenna Lawrence & Briley Pena faced off in Fayetteville