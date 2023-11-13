ASP investigates officer-involved shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Praire Grove.

According to a news release, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Jim Hall Road at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12 in regards to a domestic disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they encountered 46-year-old Ismael Fernandez.

The news release said the deputies shot at Fernandez after he reportedly pointed a handgun at them.

Fernandez was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center to be treated.

The deputies were not injured in the incident.

The news release said both deputies have been placed on administrative leave pending an internal review by the sheriff’s office.

The prosecuting attorney is expected to review the case to determine whether the use of deadly force by the deputies was consistent with Arkansas law.

