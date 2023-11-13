Bay police officer fired amid state investigation into deadly accident

BAY, Ark. (KAIT8) - The Bay police officer at the center of an investigation into a fatal incident involving a side-by-side has been fired from his department.

Officer Christopher Shull was fired on November 3, as Arkansas State Police investigates his actions in the death of Stephen Kyle McMasters.

The incident occurred in October near Bay City Hall when Officer Shull reported being in pursuit of a side-by-side driven by McMasters, alleging the vehicle may have been stolen.

Shull’s attorney, Russell Wood, emphasized that Shull had followed all policies of the Bay Police Department and had previously been cleared of any wrongdoing.

According to Wood, “the suspect’s own felonious actions are the sole cause of his death,” and Shull had acted under Bay PD pursuit policies and his training.

Wood also pointed out that the accident scene was littered with beer cans from the suspect’s cooler. He criticized the City of Bay, stating, “It’s unfortunate that the City of Bay abandoned its officer for purely political reasons.”

However, Bay Mayor Paul Keith offered a different perspective, stating that Shull’s services “were no longer needed.” The mayor did not comment on whether the firing was related to the ongoing ASP investigation into Schull.

Bay Police Chief Keith Milam told K8 News on November 1, that Shull did not violate policy.

Milam refrained from commenting on whether he was aware of Shull’s disciplinary history during his tenure at the Jonesboro Police Department, where he was fired in May 2022 for violating department policy.

The ASP’s criminal investigation is still underway, and the Second Judicial Prosecutor will review the case file upon completion.

The family of Stephen Kyle McMasters has sought legal counsel, disputing Shull’s claim that the side-by-side was stolen and insisting that it belonged to the family. An attorney for the family said they would be releasing a statement regarding Shull’s firing.

