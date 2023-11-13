Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Crash slows Monday morning commute

A crash with possible entrapment was reported on Monday morning.
A crash with possible entrapment was reported on Monday morning.(Arkansas Department of Transportation)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash with possible entrapment stalled Jonesboro’s Monday morning commute.

Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 reported the crash at 6:50 a.m. on Nov. 13 at East Highland Drive and Nestle Way.

The road was blocked for about an hour as crews cleared the scene. It reopened at 7:45 a.m.

No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Shane Russell told K8 News deputies responded to Banks Road in the Wirth area on Sunday...
Sheriff: Death investigation opened after grandfather finds son and grandson dead
According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, several calls came in around 7 p.m....
Police respond to apartment shooting
Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton says she declined to perform at the Super Bowl because she didn’t think she was ‘big enough’ to do it
A Jonesboro doctor made history when she inserted the world’s first dual chamber leadless...
Jonesboro doctor performs historic procedure
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released

Latest News

A Greene County woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle.
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle
Several roads in Downtown Jonesboro will be closed over the weekend for the Craighead County...
Road closures planned for Veterans Day parade
A Quitman man died Friday in a head-on collision.
Man killed in head-on crash
A two-vehicle crash Thursday morning shut down eastbound traffic in Lake City.
2-vehicle crash stalls traffic on Hwy. 18