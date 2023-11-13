Crash slows Monday morning commute

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash with possible entrapment stalled Jonesboro’s Monday morning commute.

Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 reported the crash at 6:50 a.m. on Nov. 13 at East Highland Drive and Nestle Way.

The road was blocked for about an hour as crews cleared the scene. It reopened at 7:45 a.m.

No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

