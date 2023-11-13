Football Friday Night
Drake and J. Cole to perform at FedExForum in 2024

FILE - In this June 27, 2015 file photo, Drake performs on the main stage at Wireless festival in Finsbury Park, London. Drake could have offered Super Bowl week concertgoers just a few songs, but the rapper-singer instead delivered a healthy dose of his hits. The multi-Grammy winner had many jostling for position to watch him perform at “h.wood Homecoming” at the Scottsdale Hangar One on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)(Jonathan Short | Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Big-time rappers Drake and J. Cole are bringing “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” to the FedExForum.

The concert will take place on March 5, 2024.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 17, starting a 11:00 a.m.

The announcement of the new concert date comes after Drake’s concert was previously canceled on August 6.

