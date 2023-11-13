Jason Aldean, Kid Rock to rock Poplar Bluff

Football Friday Night
Jason Aldean, Travis Tritt, Kid Rock, and Hank Williams, Jr., will perform will “Rock the Country” next summer in Poplar Bluff.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jason Aldean, Travis Tritt, Kid Rock, and Hank Williams, Jr., will perform will “Rock the Country” next summer in Poplar Bluff.

The two-day festival, featuring 12 performers, kicks off Friday, June 28, at Brick’s Offroad Park, 2181 County Road 484.

The lineup will feature the above-mentioned performers, along with Koe Wetzel, Uncle Kracker, Colt Ford, Elvie Shane, Gavin Adcock, Sadie Bass, Dee Jay Silver, and Pecos & the Rooftops.

Tickets start at $129.99 for general admission with VIP tickets starting at $299.99.

To sign up for the Thursday, Nov. 16, presale, click here.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Rock the Country 2024 website.

