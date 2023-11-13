Lyon football completes first season in NCAA Division III

It was senior day at Pioneer Stadium in Batesville for the Lyon College Scots football team, but Centenary College won the day with a 27-10 victory on Saturday afternoon.

The game itself won’t count toward the official Lyon College record, nor will the statistics, due to the fact Centenary is considered a club team in its first year of football. But there was a game.

The Scots (4-4) opened the scoring in the contest with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Eli Funck to Reggie Brown II. Jesus Romero-Castillo added the extra point kick for a 7-0 lead with 2:42 to go in the first quarter.

Centenary’s Devion Ardoin ran the ensuing kickoff back 95 yards for a touchdown and tied the game 7-7 .

Later in the second quarter, Russell Skipper Jr. added a 37-yard field goal and the Gents led 10-7 at halftime.

Centenary scored again in the third quarter with 7:02 left on a 36-yard pass and with 55 seconds to go in the period, Romero-Castillo added a 25-yard field goal to cut the score to 17-10.

Skipper kicked a 46-yard field goal for the Gents to go up by 10 points early in the fourth quarter and with 2:37 to go in the game, Ardoin ran in from three yards out for a 27-10 lead.

As a team, Lyon had 245 yard of total offense, but had three interceptions and one fumble lost.

Jaylin Babers had 15 carries for 38 yards with a long run of 13. Funck had 11 rushes for 21 yards, but was sacked for a minus-26 yards in the game.

Funck was 11-of-28 with three interceptions and 174 yards with one touchdown. Aedan Huntsman had four catches for 32 yards, Reggie Brown had three receptions for 57 yards, Xavier Long caught two passes for 46 yards and Karson Douglas had two receptions for 29 yards.

Brown also had a 50-yard kickoff return and Long had a 27-yard return in the contest.

Defensively, William Litton had 13 tackles, Colby Barton had 11, La’Kendrin Moore had nine tackles and three sacks, and Tanner Pollett had eight tackles.

The Scots did make a defensive stand at their own 2-yard line early in the first quarter to stop Centenary from getting on the scoreboard first.

