Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Missouri Department of Conservation encourages hunters to take part in chronic wasting disease testing

Hunting Opener Latest
Hunting Opener Latest(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - With this weekend being the start of firearm hunting season, the Missouri Department of Conservation is asking hunters to help keep an out for chronic wasting disease in deer.

“We are collecting samples for chronic wasting disease in certain counties in the state that compromise the Missouri Department of Conservation CWD management zone,” said Francis Skalicky with The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

The disease effects the nervous system of cervid animals like deer, elk and moose and can potentially kill them over time. The MDC urges hunters to be cautious about eating untested venison meat.

“By sampling it gives us an early warning sign of the disease in this area,” said Skalicky

He says hunters are encouraged to stop by a CWD testing site within their county to encourage more testing across the Ozarks.

“We are very appreciative of the cooperation we received from hunters. Obviously, we could not do sampling of this magnitude on our own. Yesterday here in Bolivar we’ve had 476 samples collected,” said Skalicky.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, several calls came in around 7 p.m....
Police respond to apartment shooting
Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton says she declined to perform at the Super Bowl because she didn’t think she was ‘big enough’ to do it
Sheriff Shane Russell told K8 News deputies responded to Banks Road in the Wirth area on Sunday...
Sheriff: Death investigation opened after grandfather finds son and grandson dead
The opening date of the Barnes & Noble store in Jonesboro has been pushed back.
Barnes & Noble opening date delayed
Paramount releases new show on legendary Arkansas Black lawman Bass Reeves
Paramount releases new show depicting legendary Arkansas lawman

Latest News

A Jonesboro doctor made history when she inserted the world’s first dual chamber leadless...
Jonesboro doctor performs historic procedure
St. Bernards doctor performs historic procedure
St. Bernards doctor performs historic procedure
A Greene County woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle.
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle
According to a news release, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were called...
ASP investigates officer-involved shooting
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin waits for the arrival of Croatian Defense Minister Mario...
5 US service members killed in military helicopter crash over the Mediterranean