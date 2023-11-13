Missouri Department of Conservation encourages hunters to take part in chronic wasting disease testing

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - With this weekend being the start of firearm hunting season, the Missouri Department of Conservation is asking hunters to help keep an out for chronic wasting disease in deer.

“We are collecting samples for chronic wasting disease in certain counties in the state that compromise the Missouri Department of Conservation CWD management zone,” said Francis Skalicky with The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

The disease effects the nervous system of cervid animals like deer, elk and moose and can potentially kill them over time. The MDC urges hunters to be cautious about eating untested venison meat.

“By sampling it gives us an early warning sign of the disease in this area,” said Skalicky

He says hunters are encouraged to stop by a CWD testing site within their county to encourage more testing across the Ozarks.

“We are very appreciative of the cooperation we received from hunters. Obviously, we could not do sampling of this magnitude on our own. Yesterday here in Bolivar we’ve had 476 samples collected,” said Skalicky.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.