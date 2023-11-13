Football Friday Night
Missouri’s broadband office wants public’s input on $1.7 billion expansion plan

Online survey open through Nov. 26th for stakeholders to weigh in on funding strategy
A map of Missouri's low-access zip codes shows where the state needs broadband infrastructure the most.
A map of Missouri's low-access zip codes shows where the state needs broadband infrastructure the most. The infrastructure deficit is what led to the Show Me State receiving the 3rd biggest allocation of funds from the U.S. from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Law.(Gray TV)
By Joe McLean
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Office of Broadband Development is asking for the public’s input on its plan to invest $1.7 billion to expand the state’s broadband infrastructure.

An online survey is collecting feedback on its “Digital Opportunity Plan,” which asks survey-takers how well the plan identifies the state’s broadband needs and lays out a strategy to meet them.

“These documents will inform the state’s plans for spending more than $1.7 billion toward broadband deployment and more than $20 million toward addressing non-infrastructure barriers to full participation in the digital world,” an invitation to the survey invitation said.

The OBD’s goal is to develop a framework that will maximize the efficiency of each dollar to meet as much of the state’s needs as possible.

Missouri received the 3rd highest investment from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program, which is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“That big allocation is because there is a really big challenge; we did not figure out some secret trick around the system,” said Adam Thorp, who works with the state’s Office of Broadband Development.

One of the project’s initiatives is to bolster the state’s Community Anchor Institutions, public places which offer free access to the internet.

Such places might include libraries, public college campuses, community centers etc.

The survey wants the public to help identify potential CAIs in their area.

“These are places with high levels of demand for broadband services, and with an especially high impact in terms of once you get connected, you’re helping a lot of people get access to the digital world,” Thorp said.

More than 250,000 homes and buildings in Missouri have low, unreliable or no internet access, according to the DED.

