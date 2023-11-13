Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Nov. 13: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up dry and cool this morning, with temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s.

An area of low pressure to our south will be close enough to bring in clouds this week and maybe a few sprinkles.

Today, we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Temperatures will also be above normal for this time of year.

Those warmer temperatures will stick around through the weekend.

We will look toward the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week for our next real chance of rain.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

House Republicans reveal a plan to avoid a government shutdown later this week.

Over 3 million Americans live with pacemakers, and now, a new leadless pacemaker is hoping to improve their lives.

We are now in the season of colder weather and less daylight.

That can affect your overall mood, leading to depression or seasonal affective disorder.

The Department of Education says it will use so-called “secret shoppers” to help monitor the student loan repayment process.

Later today, Together We Foster will hold a “Foster Care Facts,” an informational meeting in Paragould.

Help us Fill the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas this Friday.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Shane Russell told K8 News deputies responded to Banks Road in the Wirth area on Sunday...
Sheriff: Death investigation opened after grandfather finds son and grandson dead
According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, several calls came in around 7 p.m....
Police respond to apartment shooting
Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton says she declined to perform at the Super Bowl because she didn’t think she was ‘big enough’ to do it
A Jonesboro doctor made history when she inserted the world’s first dual chamber leadless...
Jonesboro doctor performs historic procedure
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released

Latest News

A Jonesboro doctor made history when she inserted the world’s first dual chamber leadless...
Jonesboro doctor performs historic procedure
St. Bernards doctor performs historic procedure
St. Bernards doctor performs historic procedure
A Greene County woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle.
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle
According to a news release, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were called...
ASP investigates officer-involved shooting
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin waits for the arrival of Croatian Defense Minister Mario...
5 US service members killed in military helicopter crash over the Mediterranean