Over 90,000 deer harvested during Missouri’s firearms opening weekend

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is reporting that deer hunters across the state bagged 90,334 deer during the opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season.

MDC says of the 90,334 deer harvested, 53,159 were antlered bucks, 7,163 were button bucks, and 30,012 were does.

“With the cool mornings and comfortable afternoons, it would have been hard to ask for more pleasant conditions to be deer hunting this past weekend,” said MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle.

According to MDC data, Franklin, Texas, and Howell Counties were the top three counties for harvesting.

VIEWER SNAPSHOTS: Hunters share pictures of the 2023 deer harvest

MDC officials say to keep an out for chronic wasting disease in deer.

“We are collecting samples for chronic wasting disease in certain counties in the state that compromise the Missouri Department of Conservation CWD management zone,” said Francis Skalicky with The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

The disease affects the nervous system of cervid animals like deer, elk, and moose and can potentially kill them over time. The MDC urges hunters to be cautious about eating untested venison meat.

“We are very appreciative of the cooperation we received from hunters. Obviously, we could not do a sampling of this magnitude on our own. Yesterday here in Bolivar, we’ve had 476 samples collected,” said Skalicky.

