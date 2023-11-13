Football Friday Night
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle

A Greene County woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call from a driver at around 11:12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, saying they had struck a pedestrian.

The incident occurred on Highway 358 near the intersection of County Road 715.

The sheriff’s office said the woman, identified as 28-year-old Ashley Harris was walking east on the highway in the same direction as the driver.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Harris dead in the ditch on the south side of the highway. She was reportedly wearing dark, camouflaged-colored clothing.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the driver due to them being a minor.

The crash was turned over to Arkansas State Police to be investigated.

