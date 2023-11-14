Football Friday Night
60-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Dunklin County

A man from Blytheville, Arkansas was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Dunklin County.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Blytheville, Arkansas was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Dunklin County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Dennis Blocker was travelling in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on Highway N around 4:18 p.m. November 13.

MSHP said Blocker’s vehicle traveled off of the right side of the roadway and overcorrected, before traveling off of the left side of the roadway. His vehicle struck a ditch then a utility pole, before it overturned.

It happened just 5 miles west of Cotton Plant, Mo.

MSHP says Blocker died at the scene.

He was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

His vehicle was totaled.

