Arkansas towns among most underrated travel destinations in the country, study shows

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three towns located in the Natural State are considered some of the most underrated travel destinations in the U.S.

According to a study conducted by Family Destinations Guide, the historic town of Eureka Springs ranked 29 for its Victorian architecture and rolling hills.

Morrilton came in at 51 and is considered an adventurous getaway with its outdoor adventures and cultural enrichment.

Mountain View follows right behind at 52 for its variety of entertainment from its vicinity to the Ozark National Forest to its authentic folk performances.

“Travel isn’t just about visiting the popular spots; it’s about discovering the hidden corners that capture the essence of a place. These underrated winter destinations remind us that every state, every town, has its unique story waiting to be experienced. Venture off the beaten path this winter and find your own hidden treasure,” says Rose Ackermann of Family Destinations Guide.

