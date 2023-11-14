Bridge closure planned for Ash Flat

ASH FLATT, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists who regularly travel on one Ash Flat bridge will soon need to plan an alternate route.

According to the Ash Flat Street Department, a bridge closure is scheduled for Nov. 20 at 7 a.m. on Gin Hill Road.

Drivers on the other side of the bridge have been notified to travel Highway 56.

The bridge is planned to be reopened on Monday, Nov. 26.

For any information, people are urged to contact Ash Flat City Hall at 870-994-7324.

