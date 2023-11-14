Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Ellis has big 2nd half as No. 14 Arkansas holds off Old Dominion 86-77

Arkansas forward Chandler Lawson (8) and Old Dominion forward Dani Pounds (11) fight for a...
Arkansas forward Chandler Lawson (8) and Old Dominion forward Dani Pounds (11) fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark.(AP Photo/Michael Woods)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — El Ellis scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half, and No. 14 Arkansas held off Old Dominion 86-77 on Monday night.

With the Razorbacks (3-0) leading by five points midway through the second half, Ellis scored on a breakaway layup and followed with another after a crossover that left his defender flat-footed. That burst ended the first of several modest rallies by the Monarchs (1-2).

Devo Davis scored a season-high 16 points for Arkansas, Makhi Mitchell had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Khalif Battle scored 13 points and Trevon Brazile scored 11.

Chaunce Jenkins scored 21 points for Old Dominion, which went 11 of 24 on 3-pointers and got within three points in the second half. A late 8-0 run by Arkansas gave the Razorbacks enough cushion to get through the closing minutes.

Devin Ceaser added 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting for the Monarchs, and R.J. Blakney scored 14 points, going 3 of 4 on 3s.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas wasn’t as sharp as it had been in its first two games and one of last year’s biggest issues — defending the 3-pointer — was once again a problem for coach Eric Musselman’s squad.

UP NEXT

Old Dominion doesn’t play again until Nov. 22, when it hosts Princeton.

Arkansas hosts UNC-Greensboro on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharp County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a man and his son.
Sheriff’s office investigating after man finds son, grandson dead
Officer Christopher Shull
Bay police officer fired amid state investigation into deadly accident
According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, several calls came in around 7 p.m....
Police respond to apartment shooting
Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton says she declined to perform at the Super Bowl because she didn’t think she was ‘big enough’ to do it
A crash with possible entrapment was reported on Monday morning.
Crash slows Monday morning commute

Latest News

Sam Pittman talks job security at weekly press conference
Red Wolves in 90: Hodgson talks Taryn Todd's big day, kickoff time at Marshall announced
The two-time State Champion signed with UCA Monday.
Newport pitcher MaKaylie Gist signs with UCA softball
A-State announces promotions for Arkansas women’s hoops & Texas State football matchups