Entergy provides tips to prevent scams

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the cool weather approaching, many people are checking and setting up their electric payments, as they may fluctuate this time of year.

In response, Entergy is partnering with Utilities United Against Scams for its eighth annual Utility Scam Awareness Day on Wednesday, Nov. 15, during International Fraud Awareness Week.

The Federal Trade Commission reports nationwide losses to business imposters have soared in 2022, with the total reported losses at $660 million, up $453 million from 2021.

According to Entergy, Utility Scam Awareness Day’s advocacy campaign focuses on exposing scams targeting utility customers, with this year’s theme being “Screen the Search” to reflect the pervasiveness of search engine scams.

Listed below are five common scams with ways you can prevent yourself from falling victim to them:

Search engine scams: Watch out for convincing, but fraudulent, websites that look like Entergy when searching online. Always confirm that you are using Entergy’s official website, Watch out for convincing, but fraudulent, websites that look like Entergy when searching online. Always confirm that you are using Entergy’s official website, entergy.com , and their official customer portal, myEntergy.com , to conduct business.

Cash transaction app scams: Don’t try to pay your Entergy bill through third-party cash transaction apps like Cash App, Venmo, or Zelle. To review our authorized payment methods, visit Don’t try to pay your Entergy bill through third-party cash transaction apps like Cash App, Venmo, or Zelle. To review our authorized payment methods, visit myentergy.com/s/makepayment

Fake caller ID displays: Don’t rely on caller ID displays; criminals can falsify them to disguise themselves as Entergy representatives. Always confirm an unknown caller’s identity through independent verification.

Threats to disconnect: Beware of threats to disconnect your utility service if you don’t provide immediate payment. Entergy never demands immediate payment or cut off service without considerable advance warning.

False overpayment scams: Beware of scammers who claim they want to give you a “refund” for an alleged Entergy bill overpayment. Use verified channels like myEntergy, or contact them directly to confirm the status of your account.

In-person scams, although less common, may include scammers claiming they need access to your property or personal affairs for repairs, free inspections, or even power restoration.

If you fall victim to a scam, report it immediately to Entergy, your bank, or your financial institution.

