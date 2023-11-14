ExxonMobil to develop lithium well in Arkansas

SPRING, Texas. (KAIT) - Exxon Mobil Corporation is planning to become a leading producer in the lithium industry, beginning with Arkansas.

ExxonMobil announced on Nov. 13 that work has begun in southwest Arkansas to drill its first well for lithium, a product used in the manufacturing of electric car batteries.

The location is known for its vast amount of lithium deposits, making it a great start to the company’s new venture.

According to a release from ExxonMobile, the product offered will be branded as Mobil™ Lithium.

“Lithium is essential to the energy transition, and ExxonMobil has a leading role to play in paving the way for electrification,” said Dan Ammann, president of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions. “This landmark project applies decades of ExxonMobil expertise to unlock vast supplies of North American lithium with far fewer environmental impacts than traditional mining operations.”

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that, because of companies like ExxonMobil, Southwest Arkansas is now the energy capital of the state.

“South Arkansas is our state’s all-around energy capital, producing oil, natural gas, and now thanks to investments like ExxonMobil’s and their combination of skills and scale, lithium,” said Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “My administration supports an all-of-the-above energy strategy that guarantees good, high-paying jobs for Arkansans – and we’ll continue to cut taxes and slash red tape to make that happen.”

ExxonMobil is working with local and state officials to ensure a successful emergence of Arkansas’ lithium industry.

Its first production is planned for 2027.

