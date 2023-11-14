Former officer arrested for stealing over $28,000 from dealership

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A former police officer was taken into custody after he was accused of stealing over $28,000 from a Trumann car dealership.

According to the incident report, 36-year-old Nicholas Holley is suspected of stealing $26,755 from Central Ford Dealership in Trumann.

On Friday, Oct. 27, officers were asked to meet with a representative at Central Ford Dealership in Jonesboro. This location was chosen to avoid alerting Holley of the investigation.

During the meeting, officers learned that Holler was the general manager at the Trumann dealership and had reportedly taken large sums of cash either meant for the purchase of a vehicle or for a down payment.

Investigators discovered during the sale of a vehicle, a customer would make a down payment and then a “deal sheet” was sent to financing.

The report states once the sheet was approved, Holley changed the figures of either the trade-in amount or the purchase price of the vehicle.

He then either pocketed the cash or waited until he was alone after the business closed to walk out of the store with the cash in his hand.

While reviewing video footage of the incident, investigators determined that Holley did in fact remove large amounts of cash meant for the sale of vehicles.

At the time of the initial meeting, the known amount of cash missing was around $23,000 and was expected to exceed $25,000 after the company finished reviewing its sales.

A felony warrant for Holley was filed for theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000.

On Monday, Oct. 30, investigators met with Holley and representatives from the dealership.

The report said Holley refused to speak to investigators without his attorney present.

After speaking with Holley, the representatives told investigators that at the time they did not want to pursue charges against Holley.

Investigators were contacted again on Thursday, Nov. 9 after the dealership had reportedly discovered another $6,000 that Holley had stolen. This brought the total amount up to $28,756.

A dealership representative told investigators that “Holly is refusing to take his calls and contact him about it,” the report states.

The representative said the company now wanted to pursue charges in the case.

Investigators contacted the Jonesboro Police Department to assist in Holley’s arrest. The report states that officers were advised that Holley was a former law enforcement officer and to use caution when apprehending him.

Holley was booked into the Poinsett County Jail. He faces charges of theft of $25,00 or more from a business and first-degree forgery.

According to the report, Holley appeared before a judge and was given a bond of $10,000 cash/surety.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 15.

