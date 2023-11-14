Four-year-old project on Caraway Road looks to start soon

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After years of no progress, the city of Jonesboro is looking to take steps to make Caraway Road easier to ride.

In 2019, Jonesboro announced they were going to try and make Caraway Rd. south of Interstate 555 five lanes, but it stalled.

The city never got the grant funding back then, now four years later, Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said it is included in their capital improvements budget.

“What we are seeing is a lot of foot traffic as the public is well aware, we are seeing about 15,000 cars a day and as we improve the intersection changes, we are seeing traffic studies show the need for this,” Copenhaver said.

Copenhaver said in 2024 they hope to take the first steps on the widening project that would go all the way past Fox Meadow Elementary School.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.