Man arrested in connection with Sikeston murder investigation

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect was arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Sikeston, Mo.

Dazarrion Easton, 19, of East Prairie, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the East Prairie Police Department, they learned Easton was in the city. Their officers and detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety went to an East Prairie home, found Easton and arrested him.

He is currently being held on a no-bond warrant through Scott County.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of North Handy during the evening hours on Sunday, November 12 for a report of a person shot.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Director Jim McMillen, when officers arrived they found Anthony Evans, of Sikeston, with a gunshot wound.

Evans died at the scene.

SEMO Major Case Squad was activated to assist.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711 to speak with an investigator or to contact the anonymous tip line at 573-475-3774.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.