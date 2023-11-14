Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Man arrested in connection with Sikeston murder investigation

Suspect charged with murder in Sunday Sikeston shooting death.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect was arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Sikeston, Mo.

Dazarrion Easton, 19, of East Prairie, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the East Prairie Police Department, they learned Easton was in the city. Their officers and detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety went to an East Prairie home, found Easton and arrested him.

He is currently being held on a no-bond warrant through Scott County.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of North Handy during the evening hours on Sunday, November 12 for a report of a person shot.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Director Jim McMillen, when officers arrived they found Anthony Evans, of Sikeston, with a gunshot wound.

Evans died at the scene.

SEMO Major Case Squad was activated to assist.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711 to speak with an investigator or to contact the anonymous tip line at 573-475-3774.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Christopher Shull
Bay police officer fired amid state investigation into deadly accident
Sharp County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a man and his son.
Sheriff’s office identifies man, son found dead
A crash with possible entrapment was reported on Monday morning.
Crash slows Monday morning commute
A Greene County woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle.
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle
The manager of a Trumann dealership was arrested after police say he stole nearly $25,000 from...
Former police officer accused of stealing over $28,000 from dealership

Latest News

Missouri’s Department of Conservation reminds deer hunters to donate extra venison
Each Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., tune to K8 apps on Roku, FireTV, and Apple TV. Or, watch on...
K8 Now: ‘Agri Weekly’ with Meteorologist Jace Passmore - Nov. 14 edition
According to the University of Arkansas Police Department, 29-year-old Austin Goldsmith was...
Man reported missing by University of Arkansas police found safe
The decision followed a special board meeting on Monday, Nov. 13, after receiving Chris...
School district announces superintendent’s resignation