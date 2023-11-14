Football Friday Night
Nov. 14: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

An area of low pressure to our south will be close enough to bring in clouds this week and maybe a few sprinkles.

Temperatures will also be above normal for this time of year.

I’m going with mostly cloudy skies to start the day, with some clearing later this afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Tonight is mostly clear, with lows in the mid-40s.

Those warmer temperatures will stick around through the end of the week.

A cold front on Friday looks to bring a few showers and more seasonal temperatures for the weekend.

Rain chances really ramp back up by the beginning of next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

East Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro is blocked off as crews battle a fire.

A Silver Alert was issued for a man last seen on Sunday in Fulton County.

Two people were trapped following a train versus vehicle crash in Mississippi County late Monday afternoon.

A group of House Democrats renewed their calls for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

If you have slow or no internet, Missouri officials want to hear from you.

Winter critters are on the move as the temperatures drop. We have some things to look out for.

Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

