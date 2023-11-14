Football Friday Night
Planned road closure as crews investigate water leak

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville Police Department announced a brief road closure would take place to allow crews to investigate a water leak.

A Facebook post said both directions of South Division Street in front of the old Carlock building would be closed from 9:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Blytheville police said the closure is set to last roughly 15 minutes.

