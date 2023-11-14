President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Arkansas

WASHINGTON D.C. (KAIT) - President Joe Biden has approved the major disaster declaration for Arkansas.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency made the announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

This comes as an effort in the areas affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornados that struck several Arkansas counties, including Poinsett County, on June 25 and 26, 2023.

According to a news release, the President’s action makes federal funding available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and repairing facilities damaged by storms.

Additional designations may be made at a later date, should the state request it and be warranted by the result of further damage assessment.

