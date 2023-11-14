Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Arkansas

President Joe Biden has approved the major disaster declaration for Arkansas.
President Joe Biden has approved the major disaster declaration for Arkansas.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (KAIT) - President Joe Biden has approved the major disaster declaration for Arkansas.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency made the announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

This comes as an effort in the areas affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornados that struck several Arkansas counties, including Poinsett County, on June 25 and 26, 2023.

According to a news release, the President’s action makes federal funding available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and repairing facilities damaged by storms.

Additional designations may be made at a later date, should the state request it and be warranted by the result of further damage assessment.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Christopher Shull
Bay police officer fired amid state investigation into deadly accident
Sharp County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a man and his son.
Sheriff’s office identifies man, son found dead
A crash with possible entrapment was reported on Monday morning.
Crash slows Monday morning commute
A Greene County woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle.
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle
The manager of a Trumann dealership was arrested after police say he stole nearly $25,000 from...
Former police officer accused of stealing over $28,000 from dealership

Latest News

The Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Blue and You Foundation announced schools in all 75...
Arkansas schools prepare to install calming rooms
Red Wolves Raw: WR Jeff Foreman and DB Samy Johnson preview Senior Day matchup vs. Texas State
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones weekly press conference (Texas State week, 11/14/23)
Dazarrion Easton, 19, of East Prairie, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, armed...
Man arrested in connection with Sikeston murder investigation