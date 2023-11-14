Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

School district announces superintendent’s resignation

The decision followed a special board meeting on Monday, Nov. 13, after receiving Chris...
The decision followed a special board meeting on Monday, Nov. 13, after receiving Chris Ferrell’s letter of resignation.(KAIT-TV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 school district is looking for a new superintendent.

Ashley Rowton, president of the Harrisburg School Board, confirmed Superintendent Chris Ferrell was no longer employed with the district.

The decision followed a special board meeting on Monday, Nov. 13, after receiving Ferrell’s letter of resignation.

“We know that there have been lots of questions with little information shared up until this point, which has been necessary under the circumstances,” the board said in a statement released by the district’s attorney Rebecca Worsham.

The board did not elaborate on what those “circumstances” were.

However, it should be noted that Ferrell has been absent from board meetings since October, according to the district’s online records.

During Monday’s meeting, the board tapped Julie Isbell to serve as interim superintendent.

“Julie has done an excellent job over the last few weeks to make sure that our district operations carried on without disruption, and we are confident that she will successfully continue that as we determine our next steps,” the board stated.

In his resignation letter, Ferrell said it had been “an honor and a privilege to serve ‘Hornet Nation’ as superintendent of schools the last three and a half years.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Christopher Shull
Bay police officer fired amid state investigation into deadly accident
Sharp County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a man and his son.
Sheriff’s office identifies man, son found dead
A crash with possible entrapment was reported on Monday morning.
Crash slows Monday morning commute
A Greene County woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle.
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle
The manager of a Trumann dealership was arrested after police say he stole nearly $25,000 from...
Former police officer accused of stealing over $28,000 from dealership

Latest News

According to the University of Arkansas Police Department, 29-year-old Austin Goldsmith was...
Man reported missing by University of Arkansas police found safe
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert Tuesday morning 93-year-old Frederick Louis...
Silver Alert issued for missing man
Two people were flown to the hospital Monday after a train crashed into a car south of Osceola.
Two injured in train vs. car crash
A Lake City man accused of raping three children will spend 6 years in prison after pleading no...
Man convicted of sexual indecency with 3 children