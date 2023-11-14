School district announces superintendent’s resignation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 school district is looking for a new superintendent.

Ashley Rowton, president of the Harrisburg School Board, confirmed Superintendent Chris Ferrell was no longer employed with the district.

The decision followed a special board meeting on Monday, Nov. 13, after receiving Ferrell’s letter of resignation.

“We know that there have been lots of questions with little information shared up until this point, which has been necessary under the circumstances,” the board said in a statement released by the district’s attorney Rebecca Worsham.

The board did not elaborate on what those “circumstances” were.

However, it should be noted that Ferrell has been absent from board meetings since October, according to the district’s online records.

During Monday’s meeting, the board tapped Julie Isbell to serve as interim superintendent.

“Julie has done an excellent job over the last few weeks to make sure that our district operations carried on without disruption, and we are confident that she will successfully continue that as we determine our next steps,” the board stated.

In his resignation letter, Ferrell said it had been “an honor and a privilege to serve ‘Hornet Nation’ as superintendent of schools the last three and a half years.”

