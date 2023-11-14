Football Friday Night
Silver Alert issued for Fulton County man

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:06 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Fulton County man Tuesday morning.

Frederick Louis Heckman is missing from Salem, Ark., and was last known to be at 915 HWY 62E.

He was last seen wearing a blue dress shirt and jeans.

He may be traveling in a red Dodge charger with a California license plate 8ahX452.

If you have any information call the Fulton County Sheriffs Office (870) 895-2601.

